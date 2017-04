The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) inaugurated its money museum in Karachi to celebrate Pakistan’s wider economic and banking history, as well as the origins and role of the SBP. The concept of the museum is to show origin of money right from cowrie shell to credit cards.

The museum has Coin Galleries, Stamp Gallery, Currency Gallery, History of State Bank, Governors’ Gallery, and Art Gallery. The ‘Art Gallery’ of the museum displays Sadequain’s murals and other rare paintings.