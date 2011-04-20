If something is beautiful, then it is PAKISTAN. A land of five provinces rich with minerals, natural resources, seasons and beautiful places. With the sixth largest armed force in the world and 7th declared nuclear power, Pakistan has a significant presence on the world screen.
Pakistan
Places all around in green boundary combine to make Pakistan.
[img src=http://www.hipakistan.com/wp-content/flagallery/test/thumbs/thumbs_islamia-college.jpg]5120Islmia College Peshawer
[img src=http://www.hipakistan.com/wp-content/flagallery/test/thumbs/thumbs_khyber-pass.jpg]4710Khyber Pass
[img src=http://www.hipakistan.com/wp-content/flagallery/test/thumbs/thumbs_lahore-forte1.jpg]4300
[img src=http://www.hipakistan.com/wp-content/flagallery/test/thumbs/thumbs_lahore_museum.jpg]4300Lahore Museum
[img src=http://www.hipakistan.com/wp-content/flagallery/test/thumbs/thumbs_margalla-hills.jpg]4270Margalla Hills
[img src=http://www.hipakistan.com/wp-content/flagallery/test/thumbs/thumbs_oyster-rocks-karachi.jpg]3810
[img src=http://www.hipakistan.com/wp-content/flagallery/test/thumbs/thumbs_hanna-lake.jpg]3950
[img src=http://www.hipakistan.com/wp-content/flagallery/test/thumbs/thumbs_dodiparsir-lake.jpg]3790
[img src=http://www.hipakistan.com/wp-content/flagallery/test/thumbs/thumbs_lalazar-lake.jpg]3600
Lulusar is group of mountains near the Naran Valley in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. It is famous for the large lake situated there which is a popular tourist attraction. The word "sar" means "top" or "peak" in Pashto. It is located at N35.0804 E73.9266, at a height of 11,200 ft (3,410 m) above sea level.<br /><br />The lake is the main source of the Kunhar river, which flows through the entire Kaghan Valley through Jalkhand, Naran Valley, Kaghan, Jared, Paras and Balakot until it joins the Jhelum River. The lake is 48 kilometers away from Naran, on the Naran-Babusar road. Lulusar marks the historic place where 55 participants of the 1857 war of independence were arrested.[img src=http://www.hipakistan.com/wp-content/flagallery/test/thumbs/thumbs_pm-secretariat-islamabad.jpg]3580
[img src=http://www.hipakistan.com/wp-content/flagallery/test/thumbs/thumbs_sun_rises_at_rawal_lake_islamabad.jpg]3530
[img src=http://www.hipakistan.com/wp-content/flagallery/test/thumbs/thumbs_thecentaurushk1.jpg]4940
[img src=http://www.hipakistan.com/wp-content/flagallery/test/thumbs/thumbs_masjid-e-toba.jpg]3680
[img src=http://www.hipakistan.com/wp-content/flagallery/test/thumbs/thumbs_shrine-of-sufi-saint-in-khairpur.jpg]3760
[img src=http://www.hipakistan.com/wp-content/flagallery/test/thumbs/thumbs_chitral-masjid.jpg]3730APP21-03CHITRAL: February 03 An attractive view of Shahi Masjid and in the background snow covered mountains. APP photo by Gul Hamaad Farooqi
APP21-03<br />CHITRAL: February 03 An attractive view of Shahi Masjid and in the background snow covered mountains. APP photo by Gul Hamaad Farooqi[img src=http://www.hipakistan.com/wp-content/flagallery/test/thumbs/thumbs_deosai-planes.jpg]4590
[img src=http://www.hipakistan.com/wp-content/flagallery/test/thumbs/thumbs_faisalabad-ghanta-ghar.jpg]4470
HiPakistan is a community portal for Pakistanis living in Pakistan and anywhere in the world and for those who are keen to know about Pakistan, its people, culture, places, and other information. The team of HiPakistan is making effort at its best to educate people with amazing things about Pakistan and bring up to date information for you.
Your stay on our small portal will make you realize that Pakistan is a peaceful nation with abundance of gifts of God.
LONG LIVE PAKISTAN!
Download: National Anthem (Instrumental)Save target as to download.