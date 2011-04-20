If something is beautiful, then it is PAKISTAN. A land of five provinces rich with minerals, natural resources, seasons and beautiful places. With the sixth largest armed force in the world and 7th declared nuclear power, Pakistan has a significant presence on the world screen.

HiPakistan is a community portal for Pakistanis living in Pakistan and anywhere in the world and for those who are keen to know about Pakistan, its people, culture, places, and other information. The team of HiPakistan is making effort at its best to educate people with amazing things about Pakistan and bring up to date information for you.

Your stay on our small portal will make you realize that Pakistan is a peaceful nation with abundance of gifts of God.

LONG LIVE PAKISTAN!

Download: National Anthem (Instrumental)Save target as to download.