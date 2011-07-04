Pakistan Out Of Football World Cup Qualifier Round

The second leg of football World Cup qualifier round between Pakistan and Bangladesh was played on Sunday at Punjab Stadium. As in the first match Bangladesh won by 3-0, so the Pakistan was needed 4-0 to with the first qualifier. But the match ended with draw and Pakistan could not succeed for the second qualifier matches.

Bangladesh skipper Biplob Bhattacharajee said “We came here with confident that we will reach the second round and although Pakistan proved tough we managed to keep them at bay,”. Bangladesh will now play Lebanon in the two-legged second round on July 23 and 28.