Enrolling of 1million children in Schools

As per orders of President Asif Ali Zardari, Sindh Government has prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure that 1 million children are enrolled in schools.

Provincial Minister of Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon, told that government has provided free of cost textbooks to some 4 million students. He told that in last 3 years 14,000 teachers have been appointed on merit in the province, 4,000 schools were provided all basic facilities and 0.4 million girls were provided funds, on monthly basis, to acquire education.

He informed that with cooperation of IBA (Sukkur), 4 community colleges in Dadu, Naushehroferoze, Jacobabad and Khairpur are being established and Cadet Colleges are being established in Mithi, Dadu, Benazirabad and Garhi Khuda Buksh. (PPI)