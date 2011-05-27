Begum Nawazish arrested for torturing mother

Ali Saleem, who is famously known by his TV role of Begum Nawazish Ali, was arrested by Islamabad Police for allegedly torturing his mother. Ali Saleem’s mother Farzana Saleem called the police this morning.

She informed them that her son tortured her. She also told them that her nose was broken and she was in trouble. Police reached her house and arrested Ali Saleem. His mother was taken to the Poly Clinic Hospital. Medical reports show that there are signs of torture on her body.